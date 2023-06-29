Sgt Slaughter upset over Lacey Evans using his Cobra Clutch finisher

In an interview with Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt Slaughter voiced his displeasure about Lacey Evans using his Cobra Clutch finisher without asking for permission first.

Slaughter said that he doesn’t watch much WWE anymore, although when he does, he watches Raw and not Smackdown due to Lacey being on Smackdown.

“I’m a little upset,” Slaughter said. “It doesn’t upset me because I know she can’t put a Cobra Clutch on like I do, but it’s just the thought that she’s using a move without, at least I would think the writer or somebody would call me up and say, ‘Hey, you mind if we use the Cobra Clutch?’”

Slaughter said WWE should have at least called her finisher something else rather than Cobra Clutch, just like when Ted DiBiase started using the Million Dollar Dream when he was gone for G.I. Joe.

“I had to end up using the Camel Clutch when I came back because DiBiase was using my hold. So I asked Khosrow (Iron Sheik), ‘Is it okay if I use your move?’ And he said, ‘Yes, Sergeant, it would be an honor for you to use that.’”

Evans recently got in a Twitter argument with Slaughter’s daughter as well over the move.

“You’ve got my respect for serving our country. I’m talking about the gimmick. Cobra clutch & now the hat. You look ridiculous,” Slaughter’s daughter told Evans in a tweet.

Lacey then sent a tweet to Slaughter writing, “When you birth someone who can carry your legacy or take me out, call me. Until then, salute me. Like the real Marine I am. Rah.”