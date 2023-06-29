Matt Cardona on wanting to work with Steph De Lander

Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander are cutting a swath through the independent scene, and the two recently discussed how they began working together. Cardona and De Lander were guests on the latest NotSam Wrestling Podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

De Lander on how they first met on the indies: “We were on a tour in Australia. I grew up watching him, [so] I’ve known of him for years. We didn’t really know each other personally. We met each other once, but we didn’t really have a relationship [and] we were on this tour together in Australia. He came up to me and was like, ‘Hey I have to ask you a question.’ … I instantly [thought] I’ve done something wrong because we literally never spoken.”

Cardona on wanting to work with De Lander: “Just look at her. The piercings, she’s like six feet tall, the blonde bangs. That girl is it. I asked her if she wanted to be my heater [and] she said yes. Then I went to the promoter [and asked to] do this tomorrow night or whatever? Let’s f***ing start it now … It worked and then [I’m like,] ‘Okay well how am I gonna get her booked on all these shows that I’m already booked on?’”

De Lander on Cardona’s determination: “I feel like we both had that mindset separately and then joining forces it’s been perfect. There was no fear whatsoever and there always is in wrestling. This was something that probably that I’ve been the most sure of in my entire wrestling career. I’ve never said that, but it’s true. How many years did he spend in WWE? Like 14. That doesn’t happen by accident you know, so you’ve got to be doing something right.

“What he has created for himself is insane, so if he’s been able to do that for himself, what can he create with me along for the ride? I said to him very early on, ‘You don’t know me yet, but you have picked the right person. Whatever you want to do, I will do it 110%. I’m up for everything. I want to run with this as much as you want to run with it.’ We’ve both kind of had that mindset and I think that’s why it’s done well.”