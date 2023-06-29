Impact Wrestling Report, 6/29/23

Join us tonight for detailed results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling! Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan are once again on the call. Tonight’s show is held in Atlanta, GA.

Match 1. Trey Miguel VS X Division Champion, Chris Sabin

Trey sets his sights tonight on regaining the X-Division title. Sabin clearly has the support of the fans. The two jockey for position and roll out of the ring in a collar and elbow tie up. They begin shoving each other on the outside. Sabin locks on a rear chin lock and then hits a backdrop. Trey rakes the eyes and basement dropkicks Chris. He gets a quick two count. Trey hits with a back elbow. Trey then lands a knee to the back out of a torture rack. Sabin counters with a kick to the face. They end up on the top rope. Sabin lands a superplex. Trey recovers and takes Sabin down with a spin kick and then double stomps him. Sabin locks on a crossface. Trey hits a sticks and stones, but misses on the meteoria. Out of nowhere, Zack Wentz runs from the back and takes out Sabin from behind. Trey and Wentz then pound on Sabin until Alex Shelley makes the save.

Winner by DQ, Chris Sabin

We get a back stage promo of Zack Wentz and Trey. The Rascalz proclaim they are back.

Knockouts World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo enters the arena to help on commentary.

Match 2. Trinity VS Jai Vidal (with Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans)

Jai starts the match running away from Trinity, but sneaks up behind her for the attack. Trinity recovers and dropkicks him and then beats on him in the corner. Savannah interferes on the outside as Shaw distracts the ref. Trinity is taken down by a hair pull next and Vidal lands a drop elbow. Trinity does a sunset flip and then hits a jaw breaker and clotheslines. She then connects with a wizard off the ropes for a two count. Trinity lands a crossbody off the top. Vidal tries to escape the ring. Trinity locks on the star struck and Vidal taps.

Winner by submission, Trinity

Shaw and Evans attack Trinity post match. Deonna Purrazzo stands and struts around the ring, but is in no rush to come help. She finally does and clears the ring. Trinity seems miffed Purrazzo took her time in helping out. The segment ends.

Moose and Brian Myers have a segment where they affirm their team. Moose wants the Skyler and Hotch to be dropped by Myers who manages them.

Match 3. Lio Rush VS Jack Price

Lio came out to cheers, but they ended as he clearly plays the aggressor. Rush is hard not enjoy watching. He is so fast. Hannifan mentions his championships in WWE and NJPW. He runs circles around Price and takes him down with a variety of kicks. Price finally catches Price on the outside, but it is only momentarily. Rush goes to the top. He lands a frog splash and it is over.

Lio Rush wins by pinfall.

We get a vignette about the backstory of Santino Marella and Dirty Dango. Dango takes a lot of verbal cheap shots at Santino and his daughter. Santino is shown later after seeing Dango’s comments. Santino says he will humiliate for those words.

Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards have words backstage about their tag team match last week. The two accuse each other of screwing up and Eddie says maybe they should go at it.

Match 4. KiLynne King (with Taylor Wilde) VS Masha Slamovich

King lands a pump kick to start the match. Masha loses it snap mares King by her hair repeatedly. Masha dropkicks King to the floor. King levels Masha as she attempts to dive between the ropes. King has been half of the tag champs for over 100 days. Her partner, Taylor Wilde interferes on the outside. Masha rolls threw a roll up and double stomps KiLynne. Masha then lands a t bone suplex. That move wrecked both ladies. Both beat the 10 count. Masha hits a knee strike and spin kick. After a two count, King blocks a snow plow and back elbows Masha into a death valley driver. The two end up slugging it out with Masha getting a two count. King knocks Masha to the floor, but Masha levels King with a kick and planchas onto King from the apron. Wilde uses this time on the floor to smash Masha into the post. Killer Kelly makes a b line from the back to Wilde. Masha recovers and lands a snow plow for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Masha Slamovich

Masha and Kelley tie each other up with a chain by the throat. There is a sexual tension between the two. They are setting up these two as a team.

We get a back story on Scott D’Amore’s wrestling career. Several current workers past and present are mentioned during the segment. He is credited with training dozens of wrestlers and 15 World Champions. He also is credited with creating the Canadian Destroyer finisher.

Gia Miller interviews Scott backstage about his upcoming match with Bully Ray. Jason Hotch and John Skyler approach Scott and blame him for all their recent troubles. Scott says he will put in a good word with Santino about a match with PCO next week.

Match 5. Yuya Uemura VS Kenny King (with Sheldon Jean)

Joe Hendry is shown in the production truck. He is setting up something. Yuya gains an early advantage, but King uses the referee’s back to him to gain an advantage in the ropes. King boots Yuya in the chest and gets a two count. King knees Yuya in the head and plants him with a spinebuster. Kenny locks on an armbar and then stomps him. Yuya avoids a legdrop and dropkicks King, followed by a slam and snap suplex. After a bulldog, King is forced to kick out at two. Back from break, they two are trading blows in the ring. Yuya hits a big lariat. King catches Yuya on the top rope with a forearm. Yuya dives and misses after struggle on the ropes. King misses a wizard. Yuya lays in repeated forearms. King hits a gordo and royal flush and it is over that quick.

Winner, Kenny King

Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry comes out to show King a music video highlighting his career. The song details the period King’s life is when he was a male stripper. The song is called Stripper Kenny. HAHAHA. A stripper Kenny chant breaks out.

Nick Aldis enters the arena in a three piece suit. He is here to explain his actions when he attacked Impact World Champion, Alex Shelley. Aldis asks the champion to come out and meet him face to face, which he does. Aldis tells him to keep his distance. He doesn’t’ want to have an altercation like when Shelley beat up Jimmy Jacobs for delivering a message last week. Aldis tells Shelley to sit with the fans. Aldis tells Shelley he is starting to believe his own press. Aldis complains in the 10 man tag he was ignored and made to be minimized. Nick says he is there to put Shelley in his place now. Nick says he represents men like Ric Flair and Harley Race. He tells Shelley he is a transitional champion and he is going to expose him at Slammiversary. Shelley tells him to shut up. Nick tells him to shut up. Shelley tells him to shut him up. Shelley attacks him. Aldis rakes the eyes and throws the champion into the post. Aldis attempts hitting Shelley with his championship, but Chris Sabin enters and makes the save. Aldis slowly walks off, but Lio Rush attacks Sabin from behind. He came in from the crowd. Aldis joins him and they lay out the Motor City Machine Guns repeatedly with Sabin’s X Division Title and the World Title. The two walk out together as the show ends.