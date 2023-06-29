Darren McCarty announced as enforcer for Slammiversary tag match

Impact Wrestling has announced NHL legend Darren McCarty as the Special Enforcer for PCO and Scott D’Amore vs. Steve Maclin and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray at Slammiversary.

McCarty has flirted with an indie wrestling in recent years, and made his Impact debut at the March TV tapings from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Ray powerbombed McCarty through a table at Sacrifice in March, then made his in-ring debut the next night at the post-Sacrifice TV tapings, teaming with Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura for a win over Ray, John Skyler and Jason Hotch.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty