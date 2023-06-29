AEW returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2023

AEW announced last night they are returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, on September 20 for Dynamite: Grand Slam. A taping of Rampage will also take place in the same location following the live Dynamite.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 28 via AEWTIX.COM.

This will be the third Grand Slam Dynamite to be held at the home of the U.S. Open. The first edition there in 2021 drew over 20,000 fans while last year’s edition drew just under 14,000 fans. Despite drawing less fans last year, the show grossed over $1 million because of higher ticket prices.

Last year’s show was headlined by Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson in the tournament final for the vacant AEW World title, a match which was won by Moxley.