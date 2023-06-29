AEW Fight Forever video game available today

The AEW Fight Forever video game launched today and it’s now available for purchase. The game is compatible with Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S, X and One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

The highly anticipated game, developed by YUKE’S and published by THQ Nordic, has cost over $1 million to produce and is over budget and delayed several times. It took two-and-a-half years from the original game announcement to release date.

There are 51 AEW stars available on the roster on release day. In alphabetical order, these are: Abadon, Adam Cole, Andrade el Idolo, Anna Jay, Aubrey Edwards, Brian Cage, Britt Baker, Mr. Brodie Lee, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, Chuck Taylor, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Eddie Kingston, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Jeff Hardy, John Silver, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega, Kris Statlander, Lance Archer, Luchasaurus, Malakai Black, Matt Jackson, Miro, MJF, Nick Jackson, Nyla Rose, Orange Cassidy, Owen Hart, Pac, Paul Wight, Penta el Zero Miedo, Powerhouse Hobbs, Rey Fenix, Ricky Starks, Riho, Ruby Soho, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, Sting, Tay Melo, Thunder Rosa, Trent Beretta, Wardlow, and Yuka Sakazaki.

Cody Rhodes, who left AEW for WWE in February of last year, remains in the game.

An Elite edition of the video game is also available. Included in the Elite Edition are Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy attire, and season 1 pass containing Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK, and Danhausen, plus four mini-games.

The Elite Edition will carry a slightly higher price tag of $72 versus the $60 for the regular version.