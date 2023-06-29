AEW Blood and Guts cage match officially confirmed

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, an angle took place with The Blackpool Combat Club attacking The Elite and Eddie Kingston. Jon Moxley got on the microphone and challenged The Elite to a Blood and Guts cage match. The match will take place on the July 19th edition of Dynamite in Boston, MA.

The feud between The Elite & the Blackpool Combat Club continues to intensify as both teams enter…BLOOD & GUTS on Wednesday, July 19th, at the @TDGarden! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYW3yX7RCV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023