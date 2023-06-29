AEW Blood and Guts cage match officially confirmed

Jun 29, 2023 - by James Walsh

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, an angle took place with The Blackpool Combat Club attacking The Elite and Eddie Kingston. Jon Moxley got on the microphone and challenged The Elite to a Blood and Guts cage match. The match will take place on the July 19th edition of Dynamite in Boston, MA.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Violet Payne

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal