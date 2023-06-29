6/29/23 WWE house show results from Dublin, Ireland
– Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )
– Lyra Valkyria ( w/ Sheamus ) defeated Scarlett Bourdeaux ( w/ Karrion Kross )
What a surprise 😍 @Real_Valkyria ❤️🇮🇪 #WWEDublin pic.twitter.com/0inVvkUjld
— James Hoare (@James_Hoare2301) June 29, 2023
– Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley / Bianca Belair
Thank you #wwedublin what a great crowd! 🇮🇪💎 pic.twitter.com/XC9os2gkkC
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 29, 2023
– WWE US Title: Austin Theory (c) defeated AJ Styles / LA Knight : NOTE : After the match, Knight attacks Theory. Styles also hits the phenomenal forearm on Theory.
– Solo Sikoa defeated Santos Escobar
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) defeated The OC: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson / Jimmy and Jey Uso / Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
A lovely speech from @SamiZayn to end #WWEDublin pic.twitter.com/bx1I9uaCMn
— Ciarán Halpin (@CiaranHalpin1) June 29, 2023
