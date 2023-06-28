WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.973 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 8.35% from last week’s 1.821 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.074 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.885 million), the second hour drew 2.043 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.901 million) and the final hour drew 1.803 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.677 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 8.92% from last week’s 0.56 key demo rating. The 0.61 key demo rating represents 791,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.95% from the 726,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.56 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #5 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the College World Series, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, and Jesse Watters Primetime. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The College World Series game between LSU and Florida on ESPN at 7pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.85 key demo rating, and topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.428 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW drew the highest total audience and the highest key demo rating since the post-WrestleMania 39 episode on April 3. This was the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were above the 2022 average,. This week’s RAW viewership was up 8.35% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 8.92% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 1.13% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 12.96% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was the John Cena 20th Anniversary episode.

Claim to Fame on ABC drew an average of 2.508 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.325 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.013 million viewers on NBC, Stars On Mars drew 907,000 viewers on FOX, CW’s Rising drew 391,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 951,000 viewers, and Univision’s Rosa De Guadalupe drew 896,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. Claim to Fame drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.40, also drawing the 2.508 million viewers. NCIS on CBS at 9pm drew the best audience of the night with 3.346 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating.

Monday’s live Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW aired from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, with the following line-up announced head of time – the red brand go-home build for Money In the Bank, Dominik Mysterio cutting a promo on Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez, a Women’s MITB Summit, plus WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins updating his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor. The main event ended up being Rhodes vs. Damian Priest.