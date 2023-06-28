WWE in the UK for six shows this week including Money In The Bank

WWE Superstars are currently in the United Kingdom for a few shows which will culminate with Money In The Bank live from London’s O2 Arena.

The tour started today in Liverpool, England. Two shows are on Thursday, one in Dublin, Ireland, and one in Newcastle, England. Smackdown is held on Friday from London, followed by Money In The Bank on Saturday. A final show will be held on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales.

In addition, four Undertaker 1 deadMAN Shows will be held, starting Saturday in London, Sunday in Wolverhampton, Monday in Manchester, and Tuesday in Glasgow.

The Raw brand departs back to the United States after the Money In The Bank show while the Smackdown brand stays over for an extra day and departs to the U.S. on Sunday night following the last show in Wales.