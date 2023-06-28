Tony Khan makes an announcement regarding Britt Baker

Jun 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan has announced that Britt Baker is also sick, presumed to be the same thing Adam Cole missed Forbidden Door for, and her match in the Owen Hart Cup has been moved to next week at Dynamite.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rebecca Scott

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal