Toni Storm asked about potentially facing STARDOM’s Giulia

At the post-show media event for Forbidden Door, AEW’s Toni Storm was asked about potentially facing STARDOM’s Giulia in the ring and shot back with a sarcasm-tinged opinion of the idea’s value (via Fightful). Storm was dismissive of the concept after her win over Willow Nightingale, so if the idea manages to gain any traction at AEW remains to be seen. You can watch the complete media scrum and find a highlight from Storm below.

On if she would be interested in going toe-to-toe with Giulia:

“Giulia, yeah. [shrugs] You want to see me slap the tits off her too? Yeah, come on, bring Giulia. Yeah. It would be such a huge honor, is that what you want me to say? You want me to mark out for Giulia? I’m not going to, I don’t care. I know you all like her and you think she’s… what do I look like, a f***ing mark to these people, Tony? Oh yeah, it’d be a huge honor. Sweet. I can’t wait.”