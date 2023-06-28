Rhea Ripley warns NXT champion not to interfere in Judgment Day business

WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley appeared on NXT last night to send a warning to NXT champion Carmelo Hayes and sidekick Trick Williams.

Ripley told the duo to mind their own business and not interfere in Judgment Day affairs, because if they do it again, they will become Judgment Day’s business.

Hayes and Williams came to the aid of Seth Rollins last week after Finn Balor attacked him from behind following his successful title defense against Bron Breakker. Hayes then appeared on Raw and stopped Balor from hitting Rollins with a chair and later the two had a match which ended with Balor pinning the NXT champion clean.