NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live Gold Rush Week 2 edition of WWE NXT drew 622,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.53% from last week’s 773,000 viewers for Gold Rush Week 1.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 26.08% last week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo. The 0.17 rating represents 220,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 26.66% from the 300,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.23 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #2 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #46 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #40 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the seventh-highest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with four other episodes. While the #1 ranked one-hour Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta episode on MTV at 8pm also drew the 0.17 key demo rating to tie with the #2 ranked two-hour NXT episode, NXT drew 622,000 viewers, which tops the 432,000 viewers that Love & Hip-Hop drew. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 19.53% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 26.08% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 9.12% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 54.54% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Great American Bash go-home show.

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta on MTV from 8-9pm topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating, tied with NXT, and also drawing 432,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.629 million viewers, also drawing a 0.12 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.902 million viewers. NBC’s AGT also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.65 rating.

Tuesday’s live Gold Rush Week 2 edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defending against Thea Hail in the opener, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer defending against Dragon Lee, Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin, a segment with Bron Breakker, Ava calling a Family Meeting for The Schism, plus NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Baron Corbin in the main event.