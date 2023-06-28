News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with fallout from Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF and his Blind Tag Team Tournament partner Adam Cole

* More pairings for the Blind Tag Team Tournament will be revealed

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley

* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

* We will hear from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match