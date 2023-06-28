News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with fallout from Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s show:
* Fallout from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II
* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF and his Blind Tag Team Tournament partner Adam Cole
* More pairings for the Blind Tag Team Tournament will be revealed
* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley
* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament
* We will hear from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry
* Sting and Darby Allin vs. “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match