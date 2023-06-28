News for next week’s WWE NXT

Several matches have been announced for next Tuesday’s Independence Day edition of WWE NXT.

We noted before how RAW Underground is coming to NXT next week for Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe. The match is now called NXT Underground. After offering to help train Thorpe last week, Gable Steveson appeared in a training vignette this week and agreed to be in Thorpe’s corner next Tuesday.

Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate is also taking place next week. It was teased that we might get NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Ali with Bate as the special referee, but they ended up announcing Bate vs. Ali, and may be saving the other match for later. Last week’s Gold Rush Week 1 episode saw Lee defend against Bate with Ali as the special referee.

The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT Match was also announced for next week. Tonight’s show featured a Family Meeting with The Schism where The Dyad voiced their frustrations with Joe Gacy and Ava. The Diamond Mine interrupted, and Gacy ended up booking Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid in next week’s match, which didn’t sit well with The Dyad. This match is interesting as Fowler and Reid asked for their WWE releases back on April 3, but officials denied the request. The Dyad later revealed that they will become free agents in October. There’s no word yet on if The Creed Brothers are headed to the main roster, or if The Dyad might return as The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport was also announced for next Tuesday’s NXT show. Perez is looking to get payback for Davenport’s recent sneak attacks.

Below is the current card for next Tuesday-

* Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

* Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe in a NXT Underground bout, with Gable Steveson in Thorpe’s corner

* The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT Match