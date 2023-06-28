LA Knight on avoiding being released last year

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, LA Knight commented on his transition from NXT to the main roster as Max Dupri…

“Well, let me just go ahead and say this. I’m pretty sure I was fired and it just hadn’t officially happened yet. Without getting into too many details, some things happened. I don’t remember what it was, but some things happened. Then I had gotten a FaceTime, ‘Hey, you know, we want to keep you around. We want to do this, this, that whatever’, and, okay, cool. Good. So somehow I had been saved from being thrown off the cliff. At least this is my interpretation of it. Maybe I’m incorrect. I don’t know. So eventually, things kind of worked out. I think that maybe again, maybe some of the testament to why things are working the way they are and the people reacting the way they are is because one of these was not me, and I didn’t know who it was, and one of these is very much just me, like, I don’t have to think about LA Knight. I don’t really have to dig in like, what is this? Who am I? What am I doing? I just go and do because it’s just me heightened.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)