Impact Wrestling To Hold Pride Night

Impact Wrestling is set to hold a “Pride Night” next month in a first for a major wrestling company. Impact announced on Tuesday that they will host the Pride Night on July 16th in Windsor, Ontario, with a ticket package that includes a meet & greet with Gisele Shaw and Jai Vidal.

The full announcement reads:

IMPACT Wrestling & Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Tag-Team for First-Ever Pride Night, Pride Ticket Package Available Now

IMPACT Wrestling and the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest are proud to tag-team for a Pride Night at the IMPACT pro wrestling show on Sunday, July 16, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, marking the first-ever Pride Night from a major pro wrestling company.

The Pride Ticket Package includes one general admission ticket and a private post-show Meet & Greet with Gisele Shaw and Jai Vidal, proud members of the LGBTQ+ community. Plus, a portion of all Pride Ticket Package sales will be donated to The Trevor Project which, since 1998, has focused on suicide prevention about LGBTQ+ youth.

Wrestling action on July 16 starts at 7 p.m. For tickets to IMPACT’s Pride Night, go to:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/impact-wrestling-slammiversary-and-slammiversary-fallout-2023-tickets-598047093957?aff=oddtdtcreator

See the stars of IMPACT Wrestling in a special Pride Photo-Shoot.

The artistic Pride Photo-Shoot pictures were taken by Vincent Miller, an openly gay photographer based in London, Ontario. “Working with IMPACT Wrestling was surreal,” Miller said. “Being able to work with other members of the LGBTQ community, as well as allies, meant so much to me. It was very inspiring to work on this shoot, full of love and welcoming vibes from IMPACT Wrestling.”