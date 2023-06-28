AEW Collision rating/viewership for last Saturday

AEW Collision drew 595,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 27.08% from the previous week’s episode, which drew 816,000 viewers for the Collision premiere.

The second episode of Collision drew a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 36.36% from the 0.33 key demo rating that the premiere drew. The 0.21 key demo rating represents 272,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 36.74% from the 430,000 18-49 viewers that the premiere drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Collision ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.21 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from the previous week’s #3 ranking.

Collision ranked #58 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from the previous week’s #16 ranking.

To compare, the second episode of Dynamite in 2019 was down 28% and 32% (total audience and key demo) from the Dynamite premiere. In 2021, the third episode of Rampage was down 36% (total audience and key demo) from the second episode, which featured CM Punk’s debut.

The College World Series game with LSU vs. Florida on ESPN at 7pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.55 key demo rating. The College World Series game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.579 million viewers.

ABC World News Tonight topped the day on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.528 million viewers, also drawing a 0.28 key demo rating. MLB coverage on FOX at 1pm topped the day on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.39 rating, also drawing 1.798 million viewers.

Saturday’s Forbidden Door II go-home edition of AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with full spoilers available and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Forbidden Door II, a promo from Miro, a match with Powerhouse Hobbs, Christian Cage addressing the AEW TNT Title held by Luchasaurus, Sting and Darby Allin revealing their partner for Forbidden Door II, AEW World Trios Champion Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland, NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose in a quarterfinal match for the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, plus CM Punk, Ricky Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns, which was the main event.