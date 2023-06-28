6/28/23 WWE house show results from Liverpool, UK
– Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis d The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci
– Becky Lynch d Zoey Stark
– Bronson Reed d Shinsuke Nakamura
– WWE Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya
– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor: Rhodes puts Balor through a table.
– Raquel Rodriguez d Piper Niven
– Dominick Mysterio (w/ Rhea Ripley) d Ricochet
Move over, @DomMysterio35… Mami’s got this. 💪😈 #WWELiverpool @RheaRipley_WWE @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/WTGo4gHXQE
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2023
– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Damian Priest
