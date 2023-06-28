6/28/23 WWE house show results from Liverpool, UK

– Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis d The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

– Becky Lynch d Zoey Stark

– Bronson Reed d Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya

– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor: Rhodes puts Balor through a table.

– Raquel Rodriguez d Piper Niven

– Dominick Mysterio (w/ Rhea Ripley) d Ricochet

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Damian Priest

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM