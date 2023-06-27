WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.354 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 3.12% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.430 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 8.95% from the previous week’s 0.67 rating. This past week’s 0.61 key demo rating represents 796,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.92% from the 874,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.67 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #5 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #6 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.911 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the ninth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 3.12% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 8.95% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 5.51% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 15.09% from the same week in 2022.

Mama June From Not To Hot on WETV topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.16 key demo rating, also drawing 582,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.540 million viewers, also drawing a 0.11 key demo rating for the #10 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring against Lacey Evans, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a Title Unification match, Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin, Bayley putting her Money In the Bank spot on the line against Shotzi, LA Knight vs. Rey Mysterio, and The Bloodline Civil War officially beginning to build to The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Money In the Bank. The main event ended up being Sikoa vs. Sheamus.