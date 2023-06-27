WWE backstage interviewer changes

Jun 27, 2023 - by Staff

WWE has promoted Jackie Redmond to the role of RAW backstage interviewer.

Redmond will handle backstage interviews with Byron Saxton every Monday night. She will also continue to host WWE Kickoff shows and do studio work for WWE, as she has done with RAW Talk and Talking Smack. Redmond has also done voice-overs for WWE Digital projects, such as the Money In the Bank “By The Numbers” video that aired last night.

Redmond will continue to do work for the NHL Network and WBD Sports during hockey season, according to Variety.

The new WWE Kickoff panel was announced as Redmond, Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Pete Rosenberg. Redmond noted on Twitter that her Kickoff gig will begin with SummerSlam.

Cathy Kelley is moving from RAW to SmackDown, where she will handle backstage interviews with Braxton each week. Megan Morant will no longer do SmackDown interviews, but she will host RAW Talk, SmackDown LowDown, international shows for TV, and WWE Digital shows including the new RAW sidecast on Twitch.

