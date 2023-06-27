Will Ospreay describes Kenny Omega as “above elite”

Hours after defeating Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States title, Will Ospreay praised the former leader of the Bullet Club, calling him “once in a lifetime.”

The two had a 40-minute classic match which tore the roof off the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with Ospreay coming out on top this time around.

“There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has,” Ospreay wrote. “Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life.”

Ospreay added that while everyone can say that they’re “all elite,” Omega is “above elite.”

In return, Omega said that the better man won on Sunday and that the IWGP United States title is in good hands.

“Keep Don away from it,” Omega added, referring to Don Callis.