Updated WWE Money in the Bank lineup coming out of Raw

Jun 27, 2023 - by Staff

The WWE Money in the Bank PLE is scheduled for Saturday 7/1 from the O2 Arena in London. Here is the updated lineup coming out of this week’s go-home Raw:

Men’s MITB Ladder Match: Damian Priest vs. Butch vs. vs. Ricochet vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Logan Paul

Women’s MITB Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. Trish Stratus

-Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Matt Riddle

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor

