NWA Announces Full Lineup For Cares For Cooper Charity Show

The NWA has announced the full lineup for the July 8th Cares For Cooper Charity Show, which takes place in Highland Park, Illinois and honors the victims of the horrific Highland Park shooting one-year ago. In action will be NWA Women’s Champion Kamille, NWA National Champion EC3, and other top stars like Trevor Murdoch, Angelina Love and Mike Knox. Check out the full lineup below.

-Kamille vs Natalia Markova NWA Women’s Championship

-EC3 vs. Jordan Clearwater for the NWA National Championship

-Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kenzie & Kylie Paige for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship

-The Country Gentlemen vs. SVGS for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship

-Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. Daisky Kill & Talos

-Alex Taylor & Silas Mason vs. Joe alonzo & Mario Pardua

-Ruthie Jay vs. Angelina Love

-Gaagz The Gymp vs. Psycho Boy Fodder vs. Eric Jackson