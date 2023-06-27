Notes on the Bollywood Boyz, Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa, and Tiara James

Jun 27, 2023

– Congratulations to NEW 2x DEFY Tag Team Champions Bollywood Boyz

– Congratulations to Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa on winning Goddess of STARDOM Championships.

– Tiara James makes her MLW ( Major League Wrestling) debut July 8 in Philadelphia in Fusion TV bout. Tiara has worked for numerous independent companies and even appeared on AEW Dark & Elevation as an enhancement talent.

