Notes on the Bollywood Boyz, Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa, and Tiara James

– Congratulations to NEW 2x DEFY Tag Team Champions Bollywood Boyz

“Everything that we posses, we had to fight and take it.” – 2pac #andNEW 2x pic.twitter.com/TszUBwkhos — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 26, 2023

– Congratulations to Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa on winning Goddess of STARDOM Championships.

28th Goddess of Stardom Champions. Never stop fighting for your dreams #ROSEGOLD #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/Dlcyz1oNdU — Mariah May ♡ マライア・メイ (@MariahMayx) June 25, 2023

– Tiara James makes her MLW ( Major League Wrestling) debut July 8 in Philadelphia in Fusion TV bout. Tiara has worked for numerous independent companies and even appeared on AEW Dark & Elevation as an enhancement talent.