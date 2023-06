Week 2 of the WWE NXT Gold Rush will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer defends against Dragon Lee

* Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin