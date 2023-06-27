WWE NXT Report – 6/27

– The WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 2 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at Baron Corbin arriving to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier today, in his Porsche. We also see NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arriving this afternoon. We cut to a video package of highlights from NXT Gold Rush Week 1. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)

We go right to the ring and out comes Thea Hail with Duke Hudson as the Chase U student section cheers her on. NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is out next to mostly boos.

The bell hits and Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions. They lock up to start as fans do dueling chants. Stratton controls Hail by the arm but Hail goes for two quick pin attempts. Hail goes for the Kimura but Stratton gets the bottom rope.

Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey come out as Hail goes for another Kimura. Stratton overpowers with offense but Hail fights back and sends Stratton to the floor. Stratton drops Hail hard on the apron and works her on the floor. Stratton brings it back in for the springboard back elbow into the corner, then a big stomp for 2. Stratton with more offense.

Hail sends her back to the floor and hits a back elbow to the floor. They go on and come back in as Stratton hits a sit-out Spinebuster for 2. Stratton’s arm is hurting her as Hail recovers on the mat while talking strategy with Duke. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Hail mounts offense, focusing on the hurt arm. Hail with flying tackles now, then a big overhead throw. Hail stomps while fans spell “C-H-A-S-E-U!” now. Hail with a senton for a close 2 count as Gulak and Dempsey yell encouragement.

Stratton comes right back and spikes Hail. Hail counters a slam with a Kimura. Hail stops to have words with Gulak and Dempsey, and Duke also gets involved. Hail ducks a clothesline and takes the champ down in another Kimura Lock.

The arguing on the apron distracts the referee, and he doesn’t see Stratton tapping out in the Kimura. Hail argues with the referee now, allowing Stratton to come from behind with a roll-up for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Gulak and Dempsey join Duke and Hail in the ring now, but they double team Duke with a sneak attack. Hail yells at them to stop. The music hits and out comes Andre Chase to a big return pop. Chase unloads on Gulak and Dempsey. Duke and Chase now team up to clear the ring. Chase U celebrates as the music hits.

– We get a hype video on Ilja Dragunov.

– We see Wolfgang and Mark Coffey walking backstage, and they say they haven’t heard from Joe Coffey. The champs also say they will deal with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo after winning tonight. We cut to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade walking backstage, and they say now is their time.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Gallus (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Dana Brooke getting her knee iced in the trainer’s room last week. Newcomer Kelani Jordan walks up and they exchange some minor praise and look forward to wrestling each other. We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus – Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. We see how Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo kidnapped Joe Coffey last week.

The bell rings and Blade locks up with Coffey to start. Coffey overpowers and sends Blade to the mat. Blade uses his speed to avoid a pin. They lock back up and go to the ropes as Blade gets away.

Coffey takes Blade to the corner and in comes Wolfgang. Blade avoids him again and they lock up, then go at it. Blade rocks Wolfgang and in comes Enofe with a big punch off the top. Enofe works on the arm now. Wolfgang counters but Enofe keeps escaping attempts. Coffey tags back in but Enofe arm drags him and punches him.

Blade tags in to take over on Coffey. Blade hits a crossbody after trading punches with Coffey. Enofe comes in and the challengers hit double dropkicks to Wolfgang and to Coffey. Enofe with a Slingblade to Coffey.

Blade tags in and goes to the top for a big Frogsplash on Coffey for a close 2 count. Angel and Garza appear on the platform above the crowd now as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the champs dominate Blade as Angel and Humberto look on. More back and forth now. At one point Enofe jumps to stomp Coffey’s back but he slips and lands bad. Enofe still comes back and hits a big Spinebuster for 2. The challengers with double team offense now but Wolfgang saves Coffey from the pin.

Enofe and Blade with a big double team on Wolfgang but he kicks out. There’s a bit of chaos as everyone gets involved now. Blade clotheslines Wolfgang into the ropes and now he’s stuck in the ropes. Coffey takes out Blade and lays him out. Stacks runs down and looks to hit Coffey at ringside but he nails Enofe instead, sending him into the steel ring steps.

Stacks rolls Enofe back into the ring now. Wolfgang scoops Enofe and hits the TKO into Coffey’s flying knee for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Gallus

– After the match, Gallus stands tall with the titles as the music hits and Stacks stares them down from ringside, while Angel and Humberto look on from up above.

– Still to come, a Family Meeting with The Schism. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Meta-Four. She keeps asking Noam Dar about the NXT Heritage Cup but he doesn’t want to talk about it. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson send a warning to Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Oro Mensah goes on about Meta-Four being the best, then he cuts the interview short. McKenzie asks Dar for a prediction on tonight’s Heritage Cup match and he says she sucks.

– We go to the ring and The Schism is out for a Family Meeting. Ava talks about the tension and turmoil, and says all of their feelings are valid, and they don’t need to hide emotions. She asks if they can express them freely in the name of family and Joe Gacy says go ahead. Jagger Reid goes on about Gacy bringing them on a year ago, but now it’s like they’re just enhancing Gacy’s life.

Reid says The Dyad’s bond is going on 18 years and they’re now losing trust in Gacy. He says either Joe has lost his way or he’s full of crap. Ava snaps at Reid. Gacy says he owns his own shortcomings but thanks Jagger for his honesty. Gacy recalls The Dyad being two lost souls who he saved from obscurity and gave a home. Rip Fowler says they were in a bad place and beat up when Gacy found them and showed them a new way, but now they are seeing cracks and Joe is flip-flopping on what he says about inclusivity.

Rip says they are starting to realize who they really are, and maybe the problem was never them. Maybe… Ava snaps at Rip. Joe says he did preach inclusivity and that brought them Ava, which he will never apologize for. Joe goes on and says The Dyad is different now, they are ready to take over the world and that was not the case one year ago when he found them.

Gacy goes on until The Diamond Mine interrupts – Julius Creed, Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile. The two factions trade shots until Joe proposes The Creeds vs. The Dyad next week in a Losers Leave NXT match. The Creed Brothers accept the challenge.

– We get a hype video for Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. They talk about their backgrounds in football and the bond they have. They didn’t come to NXT to play games, they came to dominate. We cut to Axiom, Scrypts, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger watching the Nima and Price video backstage. Scrypts says Nima and Price are going to do damage in NXT. Hank mentions there being new team around with Axiom and Scrypts. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer walks by and Axiom wishes him good luck for tonight. Scrypts tells Axiom it looks like he is interested in the Cup. Axiom says he is drawn to it.

– Back from the break and Carmelo Hayes is warming up backstage while Trick Williams hypes him up. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley walks up and fans in the arena pop. Ripley warns Hayes and Trick, threatening them if they get involved in The Judgment Day’s business again. Ripley walks off.

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes Dragon Lee with Valentina Feroz. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer is out next with Yulisa Leon. Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions. Vic goes over the rules for the match.

The bell rings and they go at it, locking up and breaking. They trade offense for the first two minutes. Axiom comes out to watch, then Scrypts comes out to watch. Lee and Frazer trade more close calls as the first round ends. Axiom and Scrypts have left. Lee and Frazer go to their corner-women.

The second round begins with Lee taking control. Frazer with a big dropkick for a pop. They go to the top and Lee hits a big hurricanrana but Frazer immediately rolls Lee over for the 3 count. Frazer is a bit shocked.

The third round begins with them going at it. Lee sends Frazer to the floor and nails a big dive out as fans pop. We go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Lee with a big sitdown powerbomb for a 3 count to tie things up. Lee and Frazer go to their corners now as the fifth and final round begins. Lee quickly strikes but Frazer nails a huge Crescent Kick.

Frazer goes up top but Lee crotches him. Lee turns Frazer upside down and hits a big Stomp from up top. Lee charges but hits hard in the corner as Frazer blocks him. Frazer climbs up for a superplex but Lee sens him to the mat. Frazer tries again and hits it but Lee blocks a Falcon Arrow with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They trade big strikes to their feet now. Lee with a close 2 count, and another at the 20 second mark. Frazer blocks a powerbomb for 2, holding Lee down. They tangle in that position and Frazer keeps Lee held down for the pin to win and retain with 1 second left.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

– After the match, Frazer stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Lee hands Frazer the Heritage Cup and they have a show of respect now.

– We get a quick promo for next week’s NXT Underground match with Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp, no longer called RAW Underground. We cut to a vignette that shows Gable Steveson training Thorpe to fight his brother. They stop and Gable says Eddy is doing great, just stick to the game plan and don’t let Kemp get in his head. They train some more and Eddy says he would be honored if Gable came out with him to the ring next week. Gable agrees and Eddy thanks him. Gable says he’s got Eddy’s back.

– Still to come, Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see NXT North American Champion Wes Lee talking to Myles Borne backstage. Mustafa Ali walks in and Borne leaves. Ali apologizes for slapping Lee last week, and says he wanted a clean finish so bad that he may have gotten too involved. Lee says Ali should stick to being a wrestler. Tyler Bate walks in and expresses frustration over last week and how Ali called the match unfairly. Bate wants another shot at the title, but Ali also wants a shot. Bate offers to be the special referee. Lee walks off while Ali and Bate argue.

– Mr. Stone is backstage looking for Von Wagner. Stone finally finds him and says they were supposed to meet up. Von says Stone wouldn’t understand and mentions everything his family had to go through. Von says Stone doesn’t get it. Von says he can’t do this, then he walks off.

Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kiana James. Gigi Dolin is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading quick holds and pin attempts. Dolin grounds James by the arm and screams at her. Dolin blocks a kick and sends James to the mat. James goes to the floor for a breather. Dolin unloads with offense as James comes back in.

Dolin with a running kick for a 2 count. Dolin unloads with forearms on James, knocking her into the corner after James slaps her. James with a back elbow before they tumble to the floor and both land hard. We go to commercial with both competitors down at ringside.

Back from the break and Dolin sends James to the floor with a takedown. Dolin follows but Jame lures her in and drops her on the floor. James brings it back in for a 2 count. James slams Dolin’s head into the mat a few times. James with more offense on the floor for another pin attempt.

Fans rally for Dolin now. She fights to her feet and drops James, then clotheslines her. More back and forth now. James levels Dolin but they both go down and the referee checks on them. James grabs her loaded bag and goes to use it but the referee stops her. Dolin takes advantage and connects with a big kick, then a Crucifix for the pin to win.

Winner: Gigi Dolin

– After the match, Dolin stands tall as the music hits. James attacks from behind with her loaded bag, laying Dolin out. James pulls multiple cans of paint out of her bag and pours them all over Dolin as fans boo.

– A disheveled Joe Coffey visits Tony D’Angelo in jail. Tony wants to know how Joe got on his visitation list, and Joe says he knows people too. Tony thought Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo took Joe on a long ride but Joe says a lot has changed since Tony got locked up. Tony says Gallus are rats who got him locked up, and Stacks will handle them. Tony says they must have triple teamed Stacks. Joe says the Underboss has a mind of his own. Tony says no, Stacks is family. Joe says Stacks sold him out but Tony won’t believe it. Joe pulls out a phone and plays a recording of Stacks working out a deal with Joe to lay low for a week. Stacks is also heard saying he’s done being Underboss and a new Don is on the streets. Stacks also said he will be in touch. Joe closes the phone and taunts a shocked Tony a bit, then leaves.

– We see how Blair Davenport attacked Roxanne Perez earlier this week on the NXT Snapchat show. They will fight on next week’s show.

– We see the main event competitors walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jacy Jayne is backstage ranting about Lyra Valkyria to Tatum Paxley and others. She promises to take care of Lyra if she shows up tonight. Lyra is now behind Jayne, listening to her rant. Lyra drops Jayne and reminds her that she does not play games. Rhea Ripley walks up and taunts Jayne, and says Lyra is a bad ass.

– Ava and The Dyad are backstage now. They want to know what was up with Joe Gacy booking them in the Losers Leave NXT match, and she tells them to calm down. Ava says they think The Dyad is a strong team. Jagger Reid has issues with others making decisions that will impact their careers, but Ava says they are fighting for their careers and Joe does have a plan. Jagger says if Joe doesn’t, he and Rip Fowler will have a plan.

NXT Title Match: Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Baron Corbin, back to his Lone Wolf persona. The music hits and out next comes NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams.

The bell rings and they go at it. Hayes avoids an early End of Days. Corbin runs out, then back in to drop Hayes. Corbin fights but Hayes rocks him and Corbin ends up on the floor. Hayes goes up top and hits a big crossbody to the floor as fans pop and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and fans taunt Corbin as he dominates Hayes, taking him out and sending him over the barrier. Hayes unloads with punches from the barrier but runs into a huge big boot. Corbin brings it back in for a close 2 count.

Corbin mounts Hayes with punches now as fans rally for Hayes. Hayes fights back and nails a dropkick, then a springboard clothesline for a close 2 count. They trade punches now and Corbin nails a big backbreaker for 2. Corbin taunts Hayes now and connects with more stiff punches. Corbin drops Hayes with a forearm to the back.

Corbin drops Hayes again, and the referee checks on Hayes but he’s not giving up. Corbin unloads in the corner as fans chant for Hayes. Corbin with another big slam in the middle of the ring for 2 as Trick looks on. Corbin takes Hayes up top but Hayes knocks Corbin to the floor. Hayes nails a huge Frogsplash but Corbin kicks out just in time. Hayes with right hands now, then a pump kick to send Corbin to the apron, draped over the ropes. Hayes hits the Fade-Away for a pop. Corbin fights back but Hayes nails a Codebreaker, then a springboard DDT that barely connects.

Corbin kicks out. Hayes unloads with kicks after Corbin stops him from going up top. Hayes flies off the top but has to roll through. Corbin rocks Hayes and delivers a big TKO, then a chokeslam over his knee. Hayes kicks out at 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Hayes ends up out on the floor now. Corbin charges but hits the steel ring steps. Hayes leaps off the apron but Corbin catches him and slams him on top of the announce table.

Corbin trash talks in Hayes’ face now while pounding on him. Corbin with elbows to the back of the head against the table now as a concerned Trick looks on. Corbin brings it back in but Hayes kicks out just in time. Corbin yells at Hayes to get back up. Corbin takes his time in punishing Hayes now and taunts the fans. Hayes kicks Corbin and blocks Deep Six, then nails a knee to the jaw. Hayes charges again but Corbin catches him with Deep Six. Hayes kicks out just in time to “NXT!” chants now. Corbin picks Hayes up but Hayes blocks End of Days.

Hayes kicks Corbin to the apron, then blocks a chokeslam and hangs him over the top rope. Hayes launches himself over the top rope and spikes Corbin into the edge of the apron with a DDT. Hayes rolls Corbin back in and goes to the top, then hits Nothing But Net in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes gets to his feet as fans give him a standing ovation. Trick hits the ring to celebrate with Hayes as the music hits and we go to replays. The announcers plug next week’s show as Hayes raises the title in the air while posing in the corner. Trick hypes the crowd up.

– The camera cuts backstage and we hear Bron Breakker yelling inside the office of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Bron is yelling about how he’s beaten everyone, and no one can control him. Bron storms out of the office and the camera man asks what’s going on. Bron tells him to shut up and everyone will find out next week. NXT Gold Rush Week 2 goes off the air.