Hiromu Takahashi challenges Darby Allin, Jungle Boy to a IWGP Junior Heavyweight title match

Hiromu Takahashi cut a promo backstage after Forbidden Door and challenged Darby Allin and Jungle Boy to a IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship match.

“I’m glad I was able to come this year. But our match was one that could hardly be called forbidden door. So, next time, it doesn’t have to be the forbidden door. AEW, don’t you want this belt? Darby Allin, Jungle Boy or whoever wants this belt, come and get it!”

