Flair, Morgan, Fatu booked for Queen of the Ring indie movie

A few current wrestling stars have booked roles for the upcoming independent movie titled Queen of the Ring, based on the true story of Mildred Burke.

Burke was a pro wrestler who held the NWA Women’s title for nearly 20 years. She died in February 1989 at the age of 73 and is part of the WWE Hall of Fame Legacy group.

WWE’s Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan will be playing the roles of June Byers and Clara Mortenson. Byers was one of Burke’s biggest rivals while Mortenson is a wrestler-turned-actress.

Trinity Fatu from Impact Wrestling has also just been announced for the movie although it’s not clear which wrestler she will play.

Other notable names in the movie are Kelli Berglund, who currently plays the role of Crystal on Starz’s Heels and Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, who plays the role of Mae Young. Emily Bett Rickards will play the leading role of Mildred Burke in the movie.