Carmelo Hayes makes Raw debut

NXT champion Carmelo Hayes made his Raw debut last night but came up short in his non-title match against former NXT champion himself Finn Balor.

Hayes rescued World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins last week after his match against Bron Breakker when Balor jumped the champion from behind. Hayes was ringside for Raw and Rollins acknowledged him, thanking him for the helping hand last week. During the same segment, Balor came out again and went to use a chair against Seth, but Hayes was there once again to block it.

A match was then made for later in the broadcast between Balor and Hayes and Balor went over, clean, after he pinned Hayes following a Coup de Grace.

Hayes is headlining tonight’s NXT Gold Rush night two defending against Baron Corbin.