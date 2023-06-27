Bryan Danielson’s injury worse than originally feared

Jun 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck
Brie Garcia reveals Bryan Danielson’s broken forearm was worse than originally feared.
Wow , he’s always been tough coming back from the concussions the way he has. That’s crazy though wrestling another ten minutes with your bone literally in two . Hopefully he didn’t do anymore extensive damage with nerves or anything. This may require plates and screws I’m not sure .Bryan is the best wrestler on the planet hands down , take time and heal and when he comes back hopefully AEW can make it mean something.
