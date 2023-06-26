Strowman starts light training following cervical fusion surgery

Jun 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Braun Strowman has started his road to recovery after he underwent cervical fusion surgery in early June.

“Just got the green light to start light weight training again,” Strowman wrote on social media. “Time to rebuild the monster.”

Strowman had a level one fusion on his C4/C5 vertebrae in Birmingham, Alabama, and is expected to be out for months. Typical recovery takes around six months.

After undergoing surgery, Strowman admitted it was scary to find out he had to go under the knife but thanked WWE for taking the upmost care of their talent.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rylee Jade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal