News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia with the red brand go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank

* Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT