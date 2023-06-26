Mick Foley & Undertaker on WWE Playback

WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mick Foley recently reunited to film an episode of WWE Playback that commemorates the 25th anniversary of their famous Hell In a Cell match.

As seen in the video below, Foley flew to Taker’s home in Austin, Texas to film the Playback episode. Foley noted that Taker is the only man he’d give up his Disney vacation for, to fly out for the shoot, and then fly right back.

The third Hell In a Cell match in WWE history took place at the WWE King of The Ring pay-per-view on June 28, 1998, at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The match, which saw Foley (as Mankind) take two massive bumps from the top of the Cell, ended at just under 18 minutes with Taker getting the win.