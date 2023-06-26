LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes feud. We’re now live from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Dominik and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley are already in the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introductions.

Fans immediately begin booing Dominik as he tries to speak. They knock Cody and Rhea says Cody’s momentum has been slowing down and at Money In the Bank, Dominik will… the music interrupts and out comes Cody to a big home state pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. The music stops and a “Cody!” chant starts.

Cody says he knows what Dominik was trying to do, so he will do it for him. Cody welcomes everyone to a big pop. Rhea accuses Cody of bullying Dominik, and warns that Dominik is very dangerous. Dominik keeps whispering shots at Cody for Rhea to relay. Cody quotes “Cat In the Hat” and says he’s quoting a kid’s book because that’s what Dominik is, he’s a scared little boy. Dominik and Rhea hop off the apron now and begin to exit to boos. Cody calls him back, mentioning he will face Damian Priest later tonight.

Cody offers to give Dominik a free shot. Dominik comes back to the apron but changes his mind and joins Rhea on the stage again. Cody says Dominik’s cheap shots have had an impact, but things will be different on Saturday and Cody wants to see if Dominik is half the man his father is, or if he’s just Mami’s little boy. Cody’s music starts back up as fans cheer.

– We see how Bronson Reed defeated Ricochet two weeks ago, then defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura is wrapping up his entrance as the announcers hype the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Bronson Reed is out to watch the match, sitting next to the announce table. Out next comes Ricochet.

The bell rings and they both point up at the MITB briefcases, then go at it. Nakamura takes it to the corner for Good Vibrations, then drops a big knee for 2. Nakamura keeps control as fans do dueling chants.

Nakamura blocks a counter and drops Ricochet as Reed applauds. Ricochet counters and talks some trash, then mounts some offense until Nakamura applies a Octopus submission on the ropes. They both end up connecting on kicks and landing on the floor. Reed stands up to applaud. Nakamura and Ricochet quickly trade shots at ringside but stop to double team Reed.

Nakamura brings it back in but Ricochet dropkicks him, then they both deliver offense to Reed through the ropes again. Reed comes back to the apron but the referee ejects him to the back. Reed throws a bit of a fit at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reed is still as Nakamura and Ricochet go at it. Nakamura runs into a kick, then Ricochet nails a big springboard clothesline from the apron for 2. More back and forth now. Ricochet drops Nakamura and hits the standing moonsault for 2.

Ricochet keeps control until Nakamura drops him and drives knees to the ribs, then stomps away. Nakamura with the Exploder for 2. Ricochet dodges Kinshasa and hits the Recoil for a close 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top but Nakamura kicks him to the mat, then nails a big knee.

Ricochet cuts Nakamura off again and unloads with offense, hitting a standing Sliced Bread. Ricochet goes back up to the top and hits the Shooting Star Press for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Ricochet points up at the briefcases to taunt Nakamura now.

– We see recent happenings with Matt Riddle and Imperium. We also see Riddle talking to Byron Saxton earlier today, saying he will take GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title at Money In the Bank. Riddle is backstage with Saxton now. Saxton asks if this match is smart considering the beatdown Riddle took last week. Riddle says he’s sick and tired of GUNTHER hiding behind his friends. Ludwig Kaiser interrupts and they have words. Riddle points to last week’s win over Kaiser, and Kaiser says that will never happen again. Riddle decks Kaiser and they brawl. Kaiser takes Riddle to the floor, and holds him as GUNTHER shows up and accepts the challenge for Saturday. GUNTHER stomps Riddle’s ankle as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley enter Adam Pearce’s office. Dominik says he wants a match to show Cody Rhodes what he has coming to him at Money In the Bank. Dominik has the perfect opponent in mind, someone who matches his size and skill, a real worthy opponent. Ripley whispers in Dominik’s ear and he says he will get back to Pearce.