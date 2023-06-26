Forbidden Door post PPV notes on Sting and Chris Jericho

– “I have not decided on a date. For sure, a lot of people have wondered if I will retire in Wembley [the venue of All In], that would be very cool, but I don’t see that happening. I think I’m going to continue on,” stated Sting (on when he might officially retire from pro wrestling.)

– Chris Jericho crashed the pot PPV scrum and challenged Sting and Darby Allim to a Tornado Tag Match at AEW Dynamite against Sammy and not Jericho, but the Painmaker.

