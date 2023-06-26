Forbidden Door 2023 becomes AEW’s largest gate ever

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Toronto has become AEW’s biggest live gate according to AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan said that the show grossed around $1.2 million US and it becomes one of the top three biggest live gates in history of professional wrestling in Canada. WWE’s WrestleMania 18 and WrestleMania 6 occupy the top two spots.

AEW did a full year of pay-per-views grossing over $1 million but Revolution in San Francisco this year broke that streak.

The $1.2 million gate will only be AEW’s biggest number for the next two months as All In will completely smash that record come August in Wembley Stadium.