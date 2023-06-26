Bryan Danielson suffers broken right forearm against Okada

In the Forbidden Door post-show press conference, Bryan Danielson revealed he broke his right forearm with 10 minutes left into his main event match against Okada.

The injury took place when Danielson was on the receiving end of a top rope elbow from Okada and his arm was in the wrong spot to receive the move. He acknowledged that his injury meant that they had to make some on-the-fly changes to the match.

“Talking to our doctors, and I love the AEW medical staff and trainers, they think it’s going to be six to eight weeks for this specific injury.”

Danielson, who only wrestled once since March, also said that he had a torn labrum in his match against MJF at Revolution. His only other match was the Anarchy in the Arena.