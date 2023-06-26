Bryan Danielson comments following Forbidden Door

Notes from Bryan Danielson’s media scrum after the Forbidden PPV..

Bryan says Final Countdown was probably a one off due to the song costing a whole lot of money and he didnt even know the song would play until he heard it before his entrance. He hasnt heard the song since he last used it in ROH. Revealed he was angry about something non related until he heard Final Countdown play. Bryan says he was planning on wrestling on Wednesday, but he may have fractured his forearm and will be out for 6 to 8 weeks (this once again keeps him out of Blood & Guts and he should just BARELY make it for All In). Says he has Tomohiro Ishii on his sights after Ishii is done with the G1. He didn’t want to go on after Omega vs Ospreay and even told Tony. Would love to wrestle in the G1, but he says that given his current age, it probably wouldn’t be the best idea.

“YES” chants were spur of the moment. Loves that the AEW fanbase knows who Okada is and treats Okada as one of the greatest wrestlers. Enjoy getting hit hard in matches as it makes him feel alive. Thanks AEW for not rushing him or anyone back from concussions. Says the injury came from Oladas top rope elbow drop. Says that most injuries in pro wrestling come from a move someone’s done over a hundred times. Names Omega 2, Punk, Joe, Darby, Orange Cassidy & PAC as people in AEW he wants to face. Use to doubt Orange Cassidy when he first saw him in AEW, but after watching more and more of Cassidys matches, Bryan began to enjoy and love Orange Cassidys matches.