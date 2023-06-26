Athena and CM Punk advance in Owen Hart Cup tournament

Athena and CM Punk advanced in the Owen Hart Cup tournament last night at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Athena, the current ROH Women’s champion, beat Billie Starkz during the Zero Hour show and later in the evening, CM Punk beat Satoshi Kojima in his match to advance to the second round.

Athena will face NJPW Strong Women’s champion Willow Nightingale while Punk faces the winner of Roderick Strong vs Samoa Joe.

The tournament will finish on July 15 during Collision in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.