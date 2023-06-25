WWE Women’s Tag Team title match added to MITB 2023

The unified WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be defending their gold against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at next week’s Money In The Bank premium live event in London, England.

The two faced off on Friday Night Smackdown after Morgan made her return following over a month out with a shoulder injury. Morgan and Rodriguez were Women’s Tag Team champions then but had to vacate them due to Morgan’s injury.

This is the sixth match on the Money In The Bank card but just the second title match on the whole show, along with the World Heavyweight title match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.