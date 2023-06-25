Update on Randy Orton

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com tweeted about Randy Orton’s physical condition for WWE Wrestlemania 39 by writing “don’t expect him doing matches any time soon as he’s a ways away from recovering from his back issues.” During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was asked about how Orton was doing and when they last talked. Here was Angle’s response…

“[Orton is] doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes. He’s coming back to life [regarding Orton posting more on social media].”

Angle also said the following about working with Orton in 2006…

“Randy was really young at this particular time but I will tell you this he picked up every on everything so quickly. It’s probably because he was third generation wrestler but he was almost as good as he is now back then. I mean he literally was that good and not only that but I love this character. He was tall and thin and slender and he he moved around like a snake and his nickname was the Viper. It was a great character for him and it really it really put him over the top.”