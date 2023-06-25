Tetsuya Naito to join Sting and Darby Allin at Forbidden Door

Tetsuya Naito has been revealed as Sting’s and Darby Allin’s mystery partner for tonight’s six man tag team match against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.

Naito appeared on Collision last night after Allin told Chris Jericho someone from his past will be their tag team partner. Naito then came out for a staredown with Jericho.

The two had a match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019, with Naito defeating Jericho to win the IWGP Intercontinental title. Jericho got his revenge eventually, winning the title back from Naito at the Dominion show that same year.