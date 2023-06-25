Spoiler: Former WWE superstar returns to Impact Wrestling

Former NXT star Nash Carter returned to Impact Wrestling during the latest television tapings in Atlanta under his Impact name Zachary Wentz.

Wentz, who was part of The Rascalz, moved to WWE along with Wes Lee and the two eventually won the NXT Tag Team titles, but he was released from his contract after his estranged wife Kimber Lee accused him of domestic violence and then she leaked photos of him dressed as Adolf Hitler.

WWE let him go just days after the two won the titles at Stand & Deliver last year. Several wrestlers publicly jumped to his defense and accused Lee of lying and trying to intentionally getting him fired.

Most notably, AEW World champion MJF publicly backed Wentz in February. “The fact he’s not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn’t handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild,” MJF wrote. “The court of twitter can sometimes get dirtbags out of our industry. But the court isn’t always right.”

Wentz worked for Impact Wrestling between 2018 and 2020.