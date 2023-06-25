Overnight viewership numbers for WWE Smackdown

The TV Ratings Guide reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down in viewership and ratings from last week.

The show had 2.25 million viewers, down from both the preliminary (2.278 million) and final (2.43 million) numbers from last week.

Last night’s episode had an 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, once again down from last week’s preliminary (0.6) and final (0.67) ratings.

Smackdown was still the #1 show in network television last night, with the highest 18-49 rating by a significant margin. In second place was a rerun of FOX’s Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which only had an 0.18 rating. Smackdown was in fifth place for viewers, behind reruns of Blue Bloods (2.8 million), SWAT (2.63 million), Dateline (2.40 million) and Fire Country (2.32 million).