Notes on Saraya, Doug Williams, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Jun 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have renewed their wedding vows on their fifth anniversary in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Doug Williams, 50, a veteran of UK professional wrestling, has indicated that he plans to officially retire from professional wrestling,due to having knee replacement surgery soon. Williams recently left his boots in the center of ring (in Scotland) as a sign of retirement.

Saraya on AEW potentially touring in Japan:

“I hope we get to have a tour over there with you so I can come back there and see everybody over there, eat the food because it’s fantastic. It’s very clean over there.”

