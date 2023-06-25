New IWGP United States champion crowned
Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega to capture the IWGP United States Championship.
#AndNEW
IWGP US Heavyweight Champion once again, Will Ospreay.
THIS. MATCH.
Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay leaving it all on the line right now.
