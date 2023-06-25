New IWGP United States champion crowned

Jun 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega to capture the IWGP United States Championship.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rylee Jade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal