Giulia references AEW and Toni Storm in backstage interview, says she will “open the Forbidden Door”

After tonight’s six-woman elimination cage match, Giulia took to the mic and announced her challenge for the NJPW Strong championship.

Backstage, she further went on to talk about Willow Nightingale.

I said it earlier that I’m going to challenge for the Strong championship. Who’s the champion right now? Something-gale? Something-tingale? She belongs to AEW, right? I heard she’s challenging Toni Storm in the upcoming AEW title match. I know. But you know, it’s the New Japan belt, right? Don’t you have to defend it in New Japan? Shouldn’t you do it in Japan? I’m just saying that it would give the belt more authority if Giulia held it rather than some grinning foreigner. That’s why I’m going to challenge for this belt in Japan first. Nightingale. I’ll be waiting for you in Japan!

Later on, Giulia says, “Giulia will open the forbidden door!”

You can watch the entire backstage interview below: