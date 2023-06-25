Forbidden Door 2023 surpasses 13,000 tickets sold

Toronto has showed up for AEW as tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view has added more seats and is now over 13,000 tickets sold, with the event now virtually sold out. Less than 400 tickets are now available after more sections were freed up.

This is the second Forbidden Door show to have sold out following last year’s inaugural event at the United Center in Chicago.

Collision last night at the same Scotiabank Arena had just over 6,000 tickets sold, with AEW managing to move around 3,000 tickets in the final week before the show, an impressive feat considering tickets were not doing so well.

AEW will be hanging around in Canada for a couple of more weeks, but tickets in many other locations as part of this Canadian tour aren’t doing so well. The last show in Canada will be the July 15 Collision live from Calgary.